    82 ERQS conducts profiency firing

    UNDISCLOSED/UNKNOWN, SC, DJIBOUTI

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    Members of the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conduct proficiency training across multiple weapon systems in Djibouti, April 16, 2021. Special warfare Airmen conduct training on all aspects of combat, medical procedures, and search and rescue tactics to provide the highest level of capabilities when performing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garcia)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 04.21.2021 02:43
    Photo ID: 6608971
    VIRIN: 210416-F-SH665-095
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.81 MB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED/UNKNOWN, SC, DJ
    Web Views: 1
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82 ERQS conducts profiency firing [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Daniel Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    Pararescue
    Air Force
    COMCAM
    weapons
    1st Combat Camera Squadron

