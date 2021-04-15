Soldiers in Korea honor Bataan Death March

Soldiers listen to a safety brief from Sgt. Maj. Larry Cuffie, operations sergeant major, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, before the virtual observance of the Bataan Memorial Death March. The 26.6 mile ruck march honors the sacrifices of the Philippine and American Soldiers who died during the Bataan Death March in 1942 after the Japanese Imperial Army invaded the Philippines.



Photo by PFC Kim, Jae Hyeong, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

