Soldiers from the Philippine Army and United States Forces-Korea, including Command Sgt. Maj. Walter Tagalicud, center, USFK Command Sergeant Major, march along the Sincheon River in Daegu, Republic of Korea in a virtual observance of the Bataan Memorial Death March. The 26.6 mile ruck march honors the sacrifices of the Philippine and American Soldiers who died during the Bataan Death March in 1942 after the Japanese Imperial Army invaded the Philippines.



Photo by PFC Kim, Jae Hyeong, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 Location: DAEGU, KR This work, Soldiers in Korea honor Bataan Death March [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Adam Ross