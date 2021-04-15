Sgt. Jared Smith, AFN-Daegu, and Sgt 1st Class Joaquin Suero, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, march along the Sincheon River in Daegu, Republic of Korea during the virtual Bataan Memorial Death March. Two dozen Soldiers in Daegu marched in the 26.6 mile observance, which honors the sacrifice of the American and Philippine Soldiers who died during the Bataan Death March in 1942 after the Japanese Imperial Army invaded the Philippines.



Photo by PFC Kim, Jae Hyeong, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.21.2021 01:55 Photo ID: 6608927 VIRIN: 210415-A-GJ532-046 Resolution: 4683x3122 Size: 3.04 MB Location: DAEGU, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers in Korea honor Bataan Death March [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Adam Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.