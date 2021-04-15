Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers in Korea honor Bataan Death March [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers in Korea honor Bataan Death March

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adam Ross 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Jared Smith, AFN-Daegu, and Sgt 1st Class Joaquin Suero, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, march along the Sincheon River in Daegu, Republic of Korea during the virtual Bataan Memorial Death March. Two dozen Soldiers in Daegu marched in the 26.6 mile observance, which honors the sacrifice of the American and Philippine Soldiers who died during the Bataan Death March in 1942 after the Japanese Imperial Army invaded the Philippines.

    Photo by PFC Kim, Jae Hyeong, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Korea
    Daegu
    Philippines
    Bataan Memorial Death March
    19th ESC

