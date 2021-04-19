U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Illinois National Guard commander listens to vaccine-site leadership on the Danville Community College campus in Danville, Illinois, April 19, 2021. The general visited the site to view operations and spend time with the Soldiers and Airmen serving at the location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez, Illinois Air National Guard)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 23:06
|Photo ID:
|6608757
|VIRIN:
|210419-Z-AZ071-1257
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|814.63 KB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, IL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT