    Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites [Image 8 of 8]

    Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites

    SPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Illinois National Guard commander listens to vaccine-site leadership on the Danville Community College campus in Danville, Illinois, April 19, 2021. The general visited the site to view operations and spend time with the Soldiers and Airmen serving at the location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez, Illinois Air National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 23:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Aaron Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Illinois National Guard
    COVID-19 Vaccinations

