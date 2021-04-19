Maj. Gen. Neely Visits Service Members Working Vaccination Sites

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Illinois National Guard commander listens to vaccine-site leadership on the Danville Community College campus in Danville, Illinois, April 19, 2021. The general visited the site to view operations and spend time with the Soldiers and Airmen serving at the location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Rodriguez, Illinois Air National Guard)

Date Taken: 04.19.2021