Detachment 2 Commander tours recovery site

From center, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Detachment 2 Commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Points, speaks with members of a recovery team during a recovery mission in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, March 29, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry)

