From left, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Detachment 2 Commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Points, recognizes U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Francisco Santillan, a DPAA recovery team field communications specialist, for his contributions during a recovery mission in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, March 29, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 22:36
|Photo ID:
|6608739
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-IY281-0030
|Resolution:
|4242x2829
|Size:
|803.02 KB
|Location:
|QUANG NAM, VN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Detachment 2 Commander tours recovery site [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
