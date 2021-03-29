Detachment 2 Commander tours recovery site

From right, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Detachment 2 Commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Points, greets U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Francisco Santillan, a DPAA recovery team field communications specialist, during a recovery mission in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, March 29, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 22:39
|Photo ID:
|6608729
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-IY281-0020
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|QUANG NAM, VN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
