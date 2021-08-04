Hawaii National Guardsmen Deployed to National Capitol Visited by NGB Top Cops

From left: U.S. Army Pfc. Donald Canady and U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Jacob James, Hawaii National Guard, provide a post briefing to Col. Victor W. Moncrieffe II, chief, security forces division, National Guard Bureau, Chief Master Sergeant Thomas J. Hall, manager, security forces division, National Guard Bureau, and Senior Master Sgt. Ryan Schreiner, Hawaii Air National Guard, in Washington D.C., April 8, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies until mid-May. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. Joshua Lee)

