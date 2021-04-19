CNO Gilday Speaks to 1st Class Midshipmen

210419-N-N0141-1003 ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Apr. 19, 2021) Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday speaks to 1st Class midshipmen during his visit to the U.S. Naval Academy. (U.S. Navy photo by Midshipman 1st Class Tommy Brophy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 15:08
|Photo ID:
|6608030
|VIRIN:
|210419-N-N0141-1003
|Resolution:
|2387x3000
|Size:
|957.75 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
