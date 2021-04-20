Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quarantine Infograph April 2021

    Quarantine Infograph April 2021

    UNITED STATES

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech 

    HQ Air Reserve Personnel Center/Public Affairs

    This quarantine infograph was developed in response to COVID-19 quarantine measures taken at Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center, Buckley AFB, Colorado April, 2021. (U.S. Air Force infograph by Tech. Sgt. Della Creech)

    This work, Quarantine Infograph April 2021, by TSgt Della Creech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Public Affairs
    Buckley Air Force Base
    quarantine
    Air Reserve Personnel Center
    COVID-19
    ARPC PA

