Recently Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) saw the selection of five individuals into Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Next Generation of Leadership (NEXTGEN) Program, which offers participants the opportunity to learn about leadership throughout several different initiatives for the next year. One of the selectees is Radiological Controls (Code 105.3) Technician Cheyenna Pike, who jumped at the chance to apply.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 10:45 Photo ID: 6607607 VIRIN: 210315-N-SY521-001 Resolution: 2880x3600 Size: 4.26 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSEA NextGen: Cheyenna Pike, by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.