    NAVSEA NextGen: Cheyenna Pike

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Aldo Anderson 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Recently Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) saw the selection of five individuals into Naval Sea Systems Command’s (NAVSEA) Next Generation of Leadership (NEXTGEN) Program, which offers participants the opportunity to learn about leadership throughout several different initiatives for the next year. One of the selectees is Radiological Controls (Code 105.3) Technician Cheyenna Pike, who jumped at the chance to apply.

    This work, NAVSEA NextGen: Cheyenna Pike, by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

