    Maintenance [Image 4 of 6]

    Maintenance

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Capt. Travis Mueller 

    28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade perform maintenance and provide upgrades on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at an airfield in the 28th ECAB’s area of operations in the Middle East.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6607561
    VIRIN: 210420-Z-IK914-004
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

