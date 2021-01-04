U.S. Soldiers with Delta Company, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade perform maintenance and provide upgrades on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at an airfield in the 28th ECAB’s area of operations in the Middle East.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 10:35
|Photo ID:
|6607560
|VIRIN:
|210420-Z-IK914-003
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.71 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS
