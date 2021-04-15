Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The four pillars of Project FoX

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Jamal D. Sutter 

    413th Flight Test Group

    The Fighter Optimization eXperiment (FoX) is a project that seeks to rapidly integrate advanced software and hardware technologies to maximize the F-35’s lethality and survivability, while creating an agile development test tool and fielded combat multiplier for all DoD aircraft. The Project FoX team recently conducted a ground test at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, where they proved they could successfully take data output from a flight test instrumentation system and convert an F-35’s data to communicate with mobile applications running on a commercial tablet. Ultimately, the team seeks to transform the combat capability acquisition landscape by making the best tools in the industry and government available to any combat platform through a DoD Combat App Store. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jamal D. Sutter)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reserve Airman makes history with innovative Project FoX/F-35 development

    F-35
    Innovation
    Agile
    ReserveReady
    ReserveReform
    Project FoX

