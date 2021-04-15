The four pillars of Project FoX

The Fighter Optimization eXperiment (FoX) is a project that seeks to rapidly integrate advanced software and hardware technologies to maximize the F-35’s lethality and survivability, while creating an agile development test tool and fielded combat multiplier for all DoD aircraft. The Project FoX team recently conducted a ground test at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, where they proved they could successfully take data output from a flight test instrumentation system and convert an F-35’s data to communicate with mobile applications running on a commercial tablet. Ultimately, the team seeks to transform the combat capability acquisition landscape by making the best tools in the industry and government available to any combat platform through a DoD Combat App Store. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jamal D. Sutter)

