The Fighter Optimization eXperiment (FoX) is a project that seeks to rapidly integrate advanced software and hardware technologies to maximize the F-35’s lethality and survivability, while creating an agile development test tool and fielded combat multiplier for all DoD aircraft. The Project FoX team recently conducted a ground test at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, where they proved they could successfully take data output from a flight test instrumentation system and convert an F-35’s data to communicate with mobile applications running on a commercial tablet. Ultimately, the team seeks to transform the combat capability acquisition landscape by making the best tools in the industry and government available to any combat platform through a DoD Combat App Store. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jamal D. Sutter)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 09:57
|Photo ID:
|6607513
|VIRIN:
|210415-F-PO994-0001
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|921.43 KB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The four pillars of Project FoX, by Jamal D. Sutter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve Airman makes history with innovative Project FoX/F-35 development
LEAVE A COMMENT