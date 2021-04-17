U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Koonce is promoted during a ceremony held at the 125th Fighter Wing, Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, FL, Apr. 17, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Cesar Cordero)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 08:56
|Photo ID:
|6607391
|VIRIN:
|210417-Z-ZX301-1043
|Resolution:
|4569x3323
|Size:
|10.03 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Promotion ceremony held for Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer Koonce [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
