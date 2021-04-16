USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Raises Spanish Flag to Commemorate Homeport Shift to Spain

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Apr. 16, 2021) Cmdr. Patrick Chapman, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), stands with Spanish Captain Antonio Posada, Commander of the 41st Frigate Squadron, after the raising of the Spanish flag aboard USS Arleigh Burke, Apr. 16, 2021. The flag was raised to commemorate USS Arleigh Burke’s arrival to Naval Station Rota, Spain, and displays the cooperation between the U.S. and Spanish naval forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Owen)

