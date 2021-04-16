Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Raises Spanish Flag to Commemorate Homeport Shift to Spain [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Raises Spanish Flag to Commemorate Homeport Shift to Spain

    ROTA, SPAIN

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Apr. 16, 2021) Cmdr. Patrick Chapman, left, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), stands with Spanish Captain Antonio Posada, Commander of the 41st Frigate Squadron, after the raising of the Spanish flag aboard USS Arleigh Burke, Apr. 16, 2021. The flag was raised to commemorate USS Arleigh Burke’s arrival to Naval Station Rota, Spain, and displays the cooperation between the U.S. and Spanish naval forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jacob Owen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 09:01
    Photo ID: 6607388
    VIRIN: 210416-N-RY670-1017
    Resolution: 3250x4550
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Raises Spanish Flag to Commemorate Homeport Shift to Spain [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Raises Spanish Flag to Commemorate Homeport Shift to Spain
    USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Raises Spanish Flag to Commemorate Homeport Shift to Spain
    USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Raises Spanish Flag to Commemorate Homeport Shift to Spain
    USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Raises Spanish Flag to Commemorate Homeport Shift to Spain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSTA Rota
    Cooperation
    USS Arleigh Burke
    Rota
    Spanish Navy
    DDG 51

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT