Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB [Image 7 of 13]

    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB

    QATAR

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron perform refueling operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 9, 2021. With the help of the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, aircrew were certified to safely deliver fuel to aircraft operating in austere U.S. Central Command locations. Simulating another aircraft, an R-11 fuel truck received fuel from the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System aboard a C-17 Globemaster aircraft. The extra capability enables the C-17 to support Air Combat Employment, by reducing the amount of vehicles and equipment required to sustain fueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 06:44
    Photo ID: 6607251
    VIRIN: 210411-Z-OK775-1007
    Resolution: 7000x4667
    Size: 15.01 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB
    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB
    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB
    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB
    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB
    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB
    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB
    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB
    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB
    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB
    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB
    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB
    C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fuel

    C-17A Globemaster III

    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    Al Udeid Air Base

    2F0XX Fuels

    TAGS

    Qatar
    C-17
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    AFCENT
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT