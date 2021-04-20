Aircrew from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron perform refueling operations at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 9, 2021. With the help of the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, aircrew were certified to safely deliver fuel to aircraft operating in austere U.S. Central Command locations. Simulating another aircraft, an R-11 fuel truck received fuel from the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System aboard a C-17 Globemaster aircraft. The extra capability enables the C-17 to support Air Combat Employment, by reducing the amount of vehicles and equipment required to sustain fueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 06:44
|Photo ID:
|6607251
|VIRIN:
|210411-Z-OK775-1007
|Resolution:
|7000x4667
|Size:
|15.01 MB
|Location:
|QA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB [Image 13 of 13], by SSgt Jordan Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
