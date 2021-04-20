C-17 Aircrew qualify on the Ariel Bulk Fuel Delivery System at AUAB

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft delivers fuel to an R-11 fuel truck at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, April 9, 2021. Aircrews from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron with the help of the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron were certified to safely deliver fuel to aircraft operating in austere U.S. Central Command locations. Simulating another aircraft, an R-11 fuel truck received fuel from the Aerial Bulk Fuel Delivery System aboard the C-17. The extra capability enables the C-17 to support Agile Combat Employment, by reducing the amount of vehicles and equipment required to sustain fueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Martin)

