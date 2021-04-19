Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center COVID vaccinations [Image 2 of 5]

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center COVID vaccinations

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Russell Toof 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    Pfc. Sara Jennings, a Combat Medic Specialist assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, prepares does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 03:37
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Army Medicine

    Regional Health Command

    Army Medicine Europe

    COVID vaccine

    TAGS

