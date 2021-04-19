Landstuhl Regional Medical Center COVID vaccinations

Pfc. Sara Jennings, a Combat Medic Specialist assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, prepares does of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.20.2021 03:37
|Photo ID:
|6607064
|VIRIN:
|210419-A-GJ885-002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Hometown:
|COOKEVILLE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
