Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    TMO supports Airmen in transition [Image 8 of 13]

    TMO supports Airmen in transition

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron, answers the phone at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2021. The Traffic Management Office assists service members in transition due to a permanent change of station or temporary duty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 02:08
    Photo ID: 6607041
    VIRIN: 210419-F-ZJ963-1080
    Resolution: 7363x4909
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TMO supports Airmen in transition [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Installation Entry Controllers at Work
    Installation Entry Controllers at Work
    Installation Entry Controllers at Work
    Installation Entry Controllers at Work
    Installation Entry Controllers at Work
    Installation Entry Controllers at Work
    TMO supports Airmen in transition
    TMO supports Airmen in transition
    TMO supports Airmen in transition
    TMO supports Airmen in transition
    TMO supports Airmen in transition
    TMO supports Airmen in transition
    TMO supports Airmen in transition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    Traffic Management Office
    TMO
    USINDO-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT