210418-N-CJ510-0076 SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 18, 2021) Seaman Tyrek Kelly handles line during a sea and anchor evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 18, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 01:21 Photo ID: 6607011 VIRIN: 210418-N-CJ510-0076 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 1.41 MB Location: SOUDA BAY, GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Roosevelt [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.