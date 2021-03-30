An 18th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller communicates with pilots at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 30, 2021. The ATC personnel is responsible for knowing the capabilities of every aircraft they could come in contact with to ensure they can safely direct them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.20.2021 00:34 Photo ID: 6606955 VIRIN: 210330-F-JK399-1062 Resolution: 5441x3627 Size: 11.12 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ATC personnel direct flights [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.