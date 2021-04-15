Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America hosts junior officer familiarization [Image 3 of 5]

    USS America hosts junior officer familiarization

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Doan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (April 15, 2021) Ensign Timothy Garber, second from right, gives junior officers from Sasebo-based forward-deployed U.S. Navy ships a tour of an engineering space aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 23:45
    Photo ID: 6606942
    VIRIN: 210415-N-JD834-1008
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 876.87 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America hosts junior officer familiarization [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    officers
    qualification
    capability
    forward-deployed
    readiness
    USS America

