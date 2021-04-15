SASEBO, Japan (April 15, 2021) Ensign Timothy Garber, second from right, gives junior officers from Sasebo-based forward-deployed U.S. Navy ships a tour of an engineering space aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael Doan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 23:45 Photo ID: 6606942 VIRIN: 210415-N-JD834-1008 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 876.87 KB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America hosts junior officer familiarization [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Michael Doan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.