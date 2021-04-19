Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd RQS Conducts Pre-Flight Checks [Image 6 of 8]

    33rd RQS Conducts Pre-Flight Checks

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 33rd Rescue Squadron conduct pre-flight checks at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2021. The 33rd RQS continuously trains day and night, to ensure they’re ready when they’re called upon for a rescue mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.20.2021 00:11
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    This work, 33rd RQS Conducts Pre-Flight Checks [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kadena
    Rescue
    HH-60G
    HMU

