    AAFB Key Spouse Group Paints Tables

    AAFB Key Spouse Group Paints Tables

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Andersen Air Force Base Key Spouse Group members paint picnic tables during a base beautification event on AAFB, Guam, April 20, 2021. AAFB leadership, the bases tenant units and private organizations actively create, lead and participate in improving the quality of life on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael S. Murphy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFB Key Spouse Group Paints Tables [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    36th Wing

