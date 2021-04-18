Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mountain Warriors Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    Mountain Warriors Change of Command

    BARBOURVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Army National Guard Lt. Col. Jason P. Penn relinquished command of the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, to Maj. Jason W. Mendez during a change of command ceremony April 18, 2021, held at Harold L. Disney Training Center near Artemus, Kentucky. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 17:10
    Photo ID: 6606609
    VIRIN: 210418-Z-OX664-0028
    Resolution: 5847x4480
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: BARBOURVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Warriors Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mountain Warriors Change of Command
    Mountain Warriors Change of Command
    Mountain Warriors Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mountain Warriors Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Kentucky

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    change of command
    Mountain Warriors
    116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    116 IBCT
    1st Battalion 149th Infantry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT