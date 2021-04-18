Army National Guard Lt. Col. Jason P. Penn relinquished command of the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry Regiment, to Maj. Jason W. Mendez during a change of command ceremony April 18, 2021, held at Harold L. Disney Training Center near Artemus, Kentucky. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jesse Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 17:10
|Photo ID:
|6606609
|VIRIN:
|210418-Z-OX664-0028
|Resolution:
|5847x4480
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|BARBOURVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Warriors Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
