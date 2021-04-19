Marne Air Soldiers conduct convoy operations during Warhorse II exercise.

The Soldiers of 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct convoy operations in their medium tactical vehicles and Humvees as they arrive to Taro Aviation Training Facility at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 19. The Soldiers conduct the movement from Hunter Army Airfield to Fort Stewart as a part of the unit’s Warhorse II exercise. The battalion conducted the exercise to train their mission essential tasks which allows them to maintain unit readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

