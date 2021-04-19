Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Air Soldiers conduct convoy operations during Warhorse II exercise. [Image 4 of 5]

    Marne Air Soldiers conduct convoy operations during Warhorse II exercise.

    HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The Soldiers of 603rd Aviation Support Battalion, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade conduct convoy operations in their medium tactical vehicles and Humvees as they arrive to Taro Aviation Training Facility at Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 19. The Soldiers conduct the movement from Hunter Army Airfield to Fort Stewart as a part of the unit’s Warhorse II exercise. The battalion conducted the exercise to train their mission essential tasks which allows them to maintain unit readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew McNeil/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 16:31
    Photo ID: 6606510
    VIRIN: 210419-A-OL598-1085
    Resolution: 5444x3629
    Size: 11.67 MB
    Location: HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD, GA, US 
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    This work, Marne Air Soldiers conduct convoy operations during Warhorse II exercise. [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Andrew McNeil

    FORSCOM
    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    3rd CAB
    FS/HAAF

