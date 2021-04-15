210415-N-TP832-1097 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (April 15, 2021) Builder Constructionman Jose Iniesta, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, rakes concrete while placing a slab as part of a Seabee Technical Training Module on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6606229
|VIRIN:
|210415-N-TP832-1097
|Resolution:
|4298x2861
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT