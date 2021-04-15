Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete

210415-N-TP832-1074 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (April 15, 2021) Chief Builder John Hart, U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3’s quality assurance chief, gives on-the-job training to Seabees placing a concrete slab as part of a Seabee Technical Training Module on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

Date Taken: 04.15.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 Location: CA, US