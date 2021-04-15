Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete [Image 3 of 8]

    Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210415-N-TP832-1040 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (April 15, 2021) Builder Constructionman Ian Hasselbalch and Builder Constructionman Darren Toman, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, pour cement into a concrete mixer to place a slab as part of a Seabee Technical Training Module on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 14:20
    Photo ID: 6606225
    VIRIN: 210415-N-TP832-1041
    Resolution: 2438x1623
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete
    Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete
    Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete
    Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete
    Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete
    Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete
    Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete
    Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Navy Builder
    NMCB THREE
    Concrete Placement
    U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT