Seabees Train to Mix and Place Concrete

210415-N-TP832-1019 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (April 15, 2021) Builder Constructionman Jose Iniesta and Builder 3rd Class Matthew Gurrera, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, shovel gravel into a container to be mixed into concrete to place a slab as part of a Seabee Technical Training Module on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

