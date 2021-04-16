210416-N-GA424-0011

Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John B. Mustin visited Naval Education and Training Command April 16 in Pensacola, Fl., to see firsthand how they are preparing Navy Reserve Sailors for long-term strategic competition. Next up was a productive meeting with the Navy Operational Support Center Pensacola triad, where they had a very interactive All-Hands meeting. (U.S. Navy photos by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jacquelyn D. Childs/Released)

