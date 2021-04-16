210416-N-GA424-0009

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.16.2021

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John B. Mustin visited Naval Education and Training Command April 16 in Pensacola, Fl., to see firsthand how they are preparing Navy Reserve Sailors for long-term strategic competition. Next up was a productive meeting with the Navy Operational Support Center Pensacola triad, where they had a very interactive All-Hands meeting. (U.S. Navy photos by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jacquelyn D. Childs/Released)

