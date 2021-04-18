31st FW, allies partake in INIOCHOS 21 elephant walk

Aircraft from several countries participating in INIOCHOS 21 line up prior to an elephant walk at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 18, 2021. Elephant walks are a show of force, demonstrating the might and power of the U.S. Air Force and its allies. The 510th Fighter Squadron participated in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led exercise designed to enhance the interoperability and skills of allied and partner air forces in the accomplishment of joint operations and air defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

