Aircraft from several countries participating in INIOCHOS 21 perform an elephant walk at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 18, 2021. The 510th Fighter Squadron participated in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led, large force flying exercise. Participation in INIOCHOS 21 allowed U.S. Air Force pilots the opportunity to develop and improve air readiness and interoperability with allied and partner air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 11:08 Photo ID: 6605929 VIRIN: 210418-F-HQ196-1295 Resolution: 3175x2117 Size: 3.89 MB Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR Web Views: 11 Downloads: 8 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st FW, allies partake in INIOCHOS 21 elephant walk [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.