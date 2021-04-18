Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st FW, allies partake in INIOCHOS 21 elephant walk

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft from several countries participating in INIOCHOS 21 perform an elephant walk at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 18, 2021. The 510th Fighter Squadron participated in INIOCHOS 21, a Hellenic air force-led, large force flying exercise. Participation in INIOCHOS 21 allowed U.S. Air Force pilots the opportunity to develop and improve air readiness and interoperability with allied and partner air forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2021
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR
