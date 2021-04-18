31st FW, allies partake in INIOCHOS 21 elephant walk

Aircraft from several countries participating in INIOCHOS 21 perform an elephant walk at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 18, 2021. The 510th Fighter Squadron operated out of Andravida while participating in INIOCHOS 21, an annual exercise designed to provide advanced and realistic aircrew training. This training strengthens interoperability between allied and partner air forces during joint operations and air defenses to maintain joint readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

