    31st FW, allies partake in INIOCHOS 21 elephant walk [Image 1 of 3]

    31st FW, allies partake in INIOCHOS 21 elephant walk

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    04.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft from several countries participating in INIOCHOS 21 perform an elephant walk at Andravida Air Base, Greece, April 18, 2021. The 510th Fighter Squadron operated out of Andravida while participating in INIOCHOS 21, an annual exercise designed to provide advanced and realistic aircrew training. This training strengthens interoperability between allied and partner air forces during joint operations and air defenses to maintain joint readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st FW, allies partake in INIOCHOS 21 elephant walk [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    elephant walk
    31FW
    INIOCHOS21

