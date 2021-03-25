Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-162 (REIN) Marines Perform Maintenance on AV-8B Harrier

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James Veal 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    210325-N-JQ675-1029
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2021) Sgt. Mark Govoni, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), performs maintenance on an AV-8B Harrier in the hangar bay of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), March 25, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J. E. Veal/RELEASED)

