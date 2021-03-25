210325-N-JQ675-1029

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 25, 2021) Sgt. Mark Govoni, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), performs maintenance on an AV-8B Harrier in the hangar bay of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), March 25, 2021. Iwo Jima is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class J. E. Veal/RELEASED)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 11:13 Photo ID: 6605927 VIRIN: 210325-N-JQ675-1029 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 689.45 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-162 (REIN) Marines Perform Maintenance on AV-8B Harrier, by PO2 James Veal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.