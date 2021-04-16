Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard A-School Graduates [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard A-School Graduates

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Diolanda Caballero and Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno, stand out front of the Defense Information School, following their advancement ceremony on Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 16, 2021. Caballero and Centeno were advanced to public affairs specialist third class upon graduating the 108-day Mass Communication Foundations course. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 11:01
    Photo ID: 6605926
    VIRIN: 210416-G-KZ985-1918
    Resolution: 4918x3331
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    This work, Coast Guard A-School Graduates [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Newest DINFOS graduate
    Coast Guard A-School Graduates

    advancement
    A School
    DINFOS
    Coast Guard
    Mass Communication
    Rios

