Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Newest DINFOS graduate [Image 1 of 2]

    Newest DINFOS graduate

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno stands out front of the Defense Information School, following her advancement ceremony on Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 16, 2021. Centeno was advance to public affairs specialist third class after graduating the 108-day Mass Communication Foundations course. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 11:01
    Photo ID: 6605925
    VIRIN: 210416-G-KZ985-1851
    Resolution: 4110x2743
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newest DINFOS graduate [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Newest DINFOS graduate
    Coast Guard A-School Graduates

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Information School
    DINFOS
    Coast Guard
    Mass Communication
    Rios
    MCF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT