U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno stands out front of the Defense Information School, following her advancement ceremony on Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 16, 2021. Centeno was advance to public affairs specialist third class after graduating the 108-day Mass Communication Foundations course. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 11:01
|Photo ID:
|6605925
|VIRIN:
|210416-G-KZ985-1851
|Resolution:
|4110x2743
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Newest DINFOS graduate [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
