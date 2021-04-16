U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Breanna Centeno stands out front of the Defense Information School, following her advancement ceremony on Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, April 16, 2021. Centeno was advance to public affairs specialist third class after graduating the 108-day Mass Communication Foundations course. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jon-Paul Rios.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 04.19.2021 11:01 Photo ID: 6605925 VIRIN: 210416-G-KZ985-1851 Resolution: 4110x2743 Size: 2.59 MB Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Newest DINFOS graduate [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jon-Paul Rios, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.