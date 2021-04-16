Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alcohol Awareness Month Infographic

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force graphic displaying facts related to Alcohol Awareness Month. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas)

    This work, Alcohol Awareness Month Infographic, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ADAPT
    USAF
    Alcohol Awareness
    Tyndall

