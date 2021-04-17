Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Carter Hall Reaches England

    Carter Hall Reaches England

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.17.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210417-N-NQ285-1166
    PLYMOUTH, England (April 17, 2021) Retail Specialist Seaman Jeffrey Salgado, left, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Preston Short, both assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), man an M2 .50-caliber machine gun during a sea and anchor evolution, April 17, 2021. Carter Hall is operating in the Atlantic Ocean with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2021
    Date Posted: 04.19.2021 09:23
    Photo ID: 6605852
    VIRIN: 210417-N-NQ285-1166
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 828.87 KB
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carter Hall Reaches England, by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT