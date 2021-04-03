USS Carter Hall Conducts Man Overboard Drill

210304-N-NQ285-1392

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 4, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) conduct a simulated rescue-at-sea in a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) during a man-overboard drill, March 4, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

Location: AT SEA