    USS Carter Hall Conducts Man Overboard Drill [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Carter Hall Conducts Man Overboard Drill

    AT SEA

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Seaman Sawyer Connally 

    Amphibious Squadron Four

    210304-N-NQ285-1367
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 4, 2021) Seaman Alexis Rios-Martinez, right, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), prepares to lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) into the water during a man-overboard drill, March 4, 2021. Carter Hall is conducting training with Amphibious Squadron 4 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (24th MEU) as part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    VIRIN: 210304-N-NQ285-1367
    Location: AT SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carter Hall Conducts Man Overboard Drill [Image 7 of 7], by SN Sawyer Connally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    24th MEU
    Carter Hall
    LSD 50
    Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Amphibious Squadron 4
    Iwo Jima ARG

