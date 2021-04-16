Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sniper Precision [Image 4 of 4]

    Sniper Precision

    IRAQ

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC), observes impacts during a sniper range at the Baghdad Embassy Compound, Iraq, Apr. 16, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sniper Precision [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Melissa Marnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

