    Sniper Precision [Image 2 of 4]

    Sniper Precision

    IRAQ

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    A U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command utilizes a chronograph at the Baghdad Embassy Compound, Iraq, Apr. 16, 2021. The system allows Marines to make precise calculations which will increase aiming accuracy and probability of hits on successive shots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Sniper Precision [Image 4 of 4], by GySgt Melissa Marnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    USCENTCOM
    1st Marine Division
    Marines
    Feature Photo

