Sniper Precision

A U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command utilizes a chronograph at the Baghdad Embassy Compound, Iraq, Apr. 16, 2021. The system allows Marines to make precise calculations which will increase aiming accuracy and probability of hits on successive shots. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)

