    V21 Machine Gun Shoot [Image 6 of 6]

    V21 Machine Gun Shoot

    IRAQ

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, fires a M240B during a machine gun range at the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, Apr. 16, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V21 Machine Gun Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Melissa Marnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

