U.S and Philippine Cyberspace Marines conduct virtual training

U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Christopher Brown, a Defensive cyberspace operator with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, demonstrates Defensive Cyberspace Operations-Internal Defensive Measures capabilities during a virtual training session with members of the Philippine Marine Corps on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, April 19, 2021. The training was conducted to contribute to continuous allyship expansion in the Indo-Pacific region, while simultaneously strengthening cyberspace capabilities in the III MEF area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nicholas Filca)

