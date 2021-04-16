A U.S. Marine with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, prepares to fire a M240B during a machine gun range at the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, Apr. 16, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2021 02:41
|Photo ID:
|6605191
|VIRIN:
|210416-M-DY697-004
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, V21 Machine Gun Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Melissa Marnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
